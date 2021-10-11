Larry Kudlow Defends Columbus Day: He Wasn’t ‘Chopping Heads Off’ But ‘The Indigenous Did a Pretty Good Job of Cutting Other Heads Off’

Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow declared on Monday that Columbus Day is “under attack” and railed against the idea of celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead.

To make that point, Kudlow actually said that Columbus wasn’t “chopping heads off” but “the indigenous did a pretty good job of cutting other heads off.”

President Joe Biden formally recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, a holiday embraced across the country as a counter to the holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus. As the Wall Street Journal reported, the idea was first proposed decades ago and has been embraced in several states, because many people associate Columbus “with atrocities brought against indigenous people and the emergence of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.”

Kudlow called Columbus “a great entrepreneurial risk-taker” and commended him for “open[ing] new trade routes around the world.”

“Now he’s under attack.”

“I have no problem with Native Americans or indigenous people,” the Fox Business host said. “It’s just that why are they blaming this guy?”

He brought up how “several millions of Americans believe he’s under attack because he is Italian” and remarked, “Six centuries ago, morality was a wee bit different than it might be today.”

Kudlow then added this:

I don’t think Columbus went around chopping heads off and killing the indigenous. But then again, down through the centuries, the indigenous did a pretty good job of cutting other heads off, so it was a different game in those days.

Watch above, via Fox Business Network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com