Late night show hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah went after President Donald Trump on Tuesday for adamantly pushing “Obamagate” — without seeming to know what it means.

The theory, which has prompted Trump to accuse the previous administration of crimes and treason, essentially holds that officials in President Barack Obama’s administration attempted to sabotage Trump’s presidential candidacy, and after failing to do so, sought to take down his presidency.

“Even though the President says everything is great, he is also desperate to blame the fact that it isn’t on anyone but him. His new thing is ‘Obamagate.’ He doesn’t know what it is, but he’s going with it.” Kimmel said. “Obamagate. He’s very mad because Obama said the government’s response to the virus has been a ‘chaotic disaster.’ And in an interview with Trump’s daughter-in-law, Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, pretended to be mad too.”

Kimmel then played a clip of McConnell’s interview with the first daughter-in-law Lara Trump, during which he called Obama “classless” for critiquing the current administration.

Kimmel then questioned how McConnell could call Obama classless while Trump incessantly bashes the former president.

“The tonnage of terrible things Trump has said about Obama, I would put them all on screen right now, but no one in the world has a big-enough screen to see all of them,” the host added. “The screen over the field where the Dallas Cowboys play isn’t big enough for all of them. So he had to be kidding. Mitch, you dirty little snapping turtle, you got us again!”

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah also went after Trump for not knowing what Obamagate is, noting that he won’t tell people what crimes Obama committed and is only able to describe how terrible they were.

Noah played a clip from Monday’s White House coronavirus briefing, during which Trump told a reporter that the crime Obama committed is “very obvious to everybody” — yet never describes it.

“According to Trump, Obama committed the worst political crime in American history, but Trump won’t tell us what the crime is, because it’s so obvious that you don’t even need to ask, even though everyone needs to ask,” said the host.

He then joked that Trump is treating Obama like someone who made a mistake in a relationship.

“If you don’t know what you did wrong, well I’m not gonna tell you,” Noah said as Trump. “My friends were right about you — never date a Leo.”

Noah claimed that nobody, including Trump, knows what Obamagate really is.

“I think the only lesson Trump learned from Watergate is that things he doesn’t like should have the word ‘gate’ after it. Obamagate, Saladgate, Ericgate.” Noah mocked.

Watch both clips above, via Youtube.

