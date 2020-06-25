<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers celebrated presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s “biggest lead yet” on President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential race.

Colbert referenced a New York Times/Siena College poll that found Biden is ahead of Trump by 14 points. The poll also notes Biden’s advantage among women and nonwhite voters, as well as new support from traditionally Republican groups and white voters that have shifted from the president due to his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“That is Joe-mentum! He’s an unstoppable force, as long as he never leaves his basement,” he said. “You stay down there, Joe! Even if you win, you stay down there. It’s going to take a few months to fumigate the burger farts out of the Oval Office couch.”

The host was also shocked to discover that 14 percent of voters would vote for someone else, not vote at all, or still did not know who they would vote for in November.

“Did not know? How the hell do you live through three and a half years of Donald Trump and have no opinion?” Colbert asked. “‘What’s that? Who’s president? Donald Trump? The guy from The Apprentice? Well, I missed that one. I was binge-watching a marathon of Kevin Spacey movies — what!?’”

Colbert joked that Trump’s least favorite demographic is college-educated white women, a group that Hillary Clinton only won by seven percentage points, but that Biden is now leading by 39 percent.

“‘Hey women, what did I ever do to you? And before you answer, please sign this NDA,'” Colbert mocked before noting that Biden and Trump are now tied for male voters, white voters, and people middle-aged or older.

Fallon referenced the same poll that shows Trump trailing by 14 points, and also revealed that Biden even raised more money than the president last month, joking that Trump might get desperate enough to write a tell-all about himself.

“Yup, Joe Biden has his biggest lead yet. When he read about it in the paper, Biden was like, ‘Wow, good for Joe Biden. He must be thrilled,’” Fallon said. “Meanwhile, Trump’s poll numbers are so low, he asked if he could declare bankruptcy and start over.”

“Those numbers are so bad for Trump, today he held up John Bolton’s book to change the subject,” he added.

Meyers noted that like Trump, Biden has also been hosting campaign events, but loved that nobody has heard about them.

“Look, I know he’s been doing campaign events, but I never even know about them and honestly I prefer that,” Meyers said. I love this strategy. If I had my way, Biden’s campaign slogan would be ‘Elect me president, and you’ll never hear from me again.’”

Watch above, via Youtube.

