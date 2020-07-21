<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Late-night hosts Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Fallon mocked President Donald Trump for struggling during his interview with Chris Wallace — Colbert pointing out that the president is not used to being fact-checked by Fox News.

Noah praised Wallace for not letting Trump “get away with his usual bullsh*t,” joking that he’s “the only reporter at Fox News who isn’t trying to become the next press secretary.”

Noah played a clip of the interview that shows Wallace fact-checking Trump’s claims that the U.S. has the best coronavirus mortality rate, during which the Fox News anchor displays a chart that lists Russia and Brazil’s mortality rates as lower than the U.S. Wallace also revealed that the White House chart did not include Russia, but did show that South Korea and Brazil have better mortality rates

“Chris Wallace did two things right there that Trump absolutely hates: He proved him wrong, and he made him do homework,” Noah added. “And the funniest part about this to me isn’t that Trump used a bullsh*t chart to prove that America has the best mortality rate, but that even on a bullsh*t chart, it’s still not true.”

Noah joked that although Wallace’s fact-checking skills make him a great journalist, he must catch his children’s lies frequently, making him a pretty harsh dad.

“Wow, guys, this is sort of making me sad right now, because Trump is trying so hard to claim he’s a genius because he passed a test where you have to identify an elephant,” added the host. “Which, let’s be honest, even for Trump, is too easy. I mean, if they wanted to test Trump, they shouldn’t have asked him to identify an elephant — they should have asked him to identify his second daughter.”

The host quipped that Trump manages to make everything “weird” before playing a clip from the interview, during which Wallace asks the president about renaming army bases currently named after confederate generals.

Trump faulted anyone for wanting to alter the bases that helped the U.S. win the “beautiful” World Wars before adding that Democrats want to name the bases after Al Sharpton.

“There’s a giant middle ground between naming bases after Confederate generals and naming them after Al Sharpton,” said Noah. “I mean, America has had lots of non-Confederate generals. And Trump should know that — he’s fired a lot of them.”

Colbert joked that Wallace should know Trump does not agree to do Fox interviews to get fact-checked, telling the anchor to ask his colleagues what they do instead.

Colbert faulted the president for continuing to downplay the virus throughout the interview and joked that he pulled the mortality rate chart “out of his as*.” The host later roasted the president for calling Dr. Anthony Fauci an alarmist, pointing out that his job is to “sound the alarm.”

“Here’s where the interview got really sad,” he added. “Lately, Trump has been bragging nonstop about passing a cognitive test. Now, remember, passing this test is not impressive. It checks for things like brain damage, asking real stumpers like ‘Name these three animals,’ making it the most difficult test Trump has taken since the one where he had to get all the pee in the cup.”

“It’s chilling to see the most powerful man in the world bragging that he passed a test that they give people to find out whether they should be allowed to take the bus by themselves,” Colbert said before mocking that the test is very easy to pass.

Meyers joked that Trump should not be asking his aides to bring over “the death chart” because that only proves there were enough deaths to make into a chart in the first place. “Hey would you hand me the death chart, you know? The big one that folds out,” Meyers mocked.

“When asked yesterday about his statements that downplay the severity of the coronavirus, President Trump said, quote, ‘I guess everybody makes mistakes.’ Yeah, but there are mistakes, and then there are mistakes. When I over-water one of my plants the economy stays open and Americans can still travel to Canada,” said Meyers after jeering at Trump’s dedication to proving the cognitive test he took was very hard.

Fallon started his monologue by addressing Trump’s “fiasco” of an interview with Wallace, joking that “by the end of it, Kanye was calling for Trump to get some help.”

“Yeah, he really believes this is going to go away on its own,” Fallon added after playing a clip of Trump claiming the virus will disappear. “Trump was like ‘everyone knows the virus will disappear, just like chickenpox and herpes.'”

The host later roasted the president for bragging about the cognitive test he took — joking that he spent the rest of the interview pointing at objects and naming them.

