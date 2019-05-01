There was friendly fire on Fox News Wednesday when Laura Ingraham went after Chris Wallace because the latter noted the outrage over Robert Mueller‘s reported discontent with Attorney General William Barr.

Barr is about to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, during which time, he is likely to face a lot of questions about the news that Mueller wrote a letter lambasting him for how his statements on the special counsel investigation “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of Mueller’s findings. The letter has drawn considerable interest from critics of Barr and President Donald Trump, so Wallace acknowledged all of that when he joined America’s Newsroom to break down the connotations during their pre-hearing coverage.

When Ingraham got her turn to call in, she mocked the media’s reaction to Mueller’s letter and called it a “meltdown” that was “something really for the ages.” She completely rejected the “preposterous” idea that Barr tried to mischaracterize Mueller’s findings, and eventually, she turned her sights on her Fox news colleague.

“I guess that he kind of agrees with these other cable networks that this was an attempt by the DOJ to spin what the conversation was between Barr and Mueller. I don’t know if Chris Wallace has information that I don’t have, but that he is saying that Barr is perpetuating a lie about this conversation between him and Mueller? I think if Mueller thought that this investigation was being distorted in its synopsis by Barr…He could have come out and issued a very public statement. He did not do that.”

Ingraham continued to grumble about how the letter came out just as Barr is about to testify, and she said that the reporting and commentary on it – which she says Wallace agrees with – is “harmful and frankly very disturbing.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com