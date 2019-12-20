Fox News host Laura Ingraham insisted on Thursday night that President Donald Trump was not actually impeached and that the entire process was “pretend.”

“America’s first fake impeachment,” Ingraham claimed one day after 230 House members voted yea to Article I of impeachment, on if Trump abused executive powers, and 229 voted yea on Article II, which accused him of obstructing justice. “Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff were right about one thing. Yesterday was historic. But not for the reason they claim. It’s historic because it was the first time the impeachment process has been used for purely partisan reasons.”

“One could make a fairly decent argument that the president wasn’t really even impeached,” she added, before laying out her theory:

“At least not yet. Now, why am I saying that? Because Nancy and the gang ran out of town without even naming impeachment managers, and without even sending the articles to the Senate! Do you know who else is saying this? The Democrats’ own lawyer, Noah Feldman, one of their impeachment witnesses wrote today, ‘If the House does not communicate its impeachment to the Senate, it actually hasn’t impeached the president. If the articles are not transmitted, Trump could legitimately say that he wasn’t truly impeached at all.'”

The host concluded that the whole process was a “pretend impeachment.”

“She just did this fake impeachment yesterday to get run out of town? How inconvenient. Again, it’s all fake,” she continued. “This is why the impeachment theater didn’t rate well even with the resistance watchers, both the acting and the script were lame. Fox has been Dominating the ratings since this sad saga began. Not trying to brag, but we have. The House impeached itself yesterday by perpetrating a fraud on the American people.”

Ingraham’s argument was also rolled out by Trump’s lawyers on Thursday, who believe that Pelosi opting to hold off on issuing impeachment articles to the other half of Congress is tantamount to not impeaching the president at all, according to a report by Bloomberg.

