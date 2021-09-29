Laura Ingraham Makes Baffling Claim: ‘It’s Almost Always A Lie’ When ‘They Say The Hospitals Are Being Overwhelmed’

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham made the baffling assertion on Tuesday night that “it’s almost always a lie” when people say hospitals are being overwhelmed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ingraham opened her show Tuesday railing against vaccine mandates. Hundreds of unvaccinated health care workers in New York were suspended Tuesday.

Ingraham said that because nurses and first responders who are resisting the mandates are being suspended, “they’ve gone from frontline heroes to public health menaces.”

According to the New York governor’s office, 92 percent of all hospital staff have gotten at least one dose.

“The staffing shortages due to the mandates are getting worse by the day,” Ingraham said as she claimed this is what’s “sabotaging the health care system.”

“It kind of makes you think this wasn’t about saving the hospitals right from the outset,” Ingraham remarked, before making this stunning, false claim:

We now know that when they say the hospitals are being overwhelmed, it’s almost always a lie. With the exception of a few big city hospitals in the U.S., our hospital system was stretched for sure, but it was never overwhelmed. And with the delta variant, any hospitals that were stretched usually found themselves in that situation due to staffing shortages created by their stupid vaccine mandates.

This week KTVB reported on how rural Idaho hospitals have been overwhelmed with covid-19 patients.

There has been report after report after report after report after report after report after report after report after report of hospitals all across the country being overwhelmed in the past few weeks. It has not been just “a few big city hospitals,” and a lot of these are not due to staffing shortages caused by the mandates.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

