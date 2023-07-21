Laura Ingraham Warns Trump On His ‘Self-Destructive’ Behavior: ‘Why Do It?’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham offered critiques of the presidential campaigns of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump on Friday.

“Both will probably be unhappy, but there you have it,” she said on The Ingraham Angle.

Ingraham homed in on DeSantis’ strategy of making culture war issues the centerpiece of his campaign. Meanwhile, Trump, she said, is spending too much time talking about the 2020 election, which he falsely claims was rigged against him.

“They want to know that you’re going to be able to defeat Biden on the issue that is number one: the economy,” she said, addressing DeSantis first. “So talk about the economy. What are your specific solutions to protect American jobs and bring down the price of energy?”

She then advised the governor to “show your personality,” which Trump has said DeSantis lacks.

“Ask the people what’s on their minds,” she continued. “I promise you, it will not be Disney or Bud Light.”

The host then turned to the former president and his habit of attacking fellow Republicans – even popular ones:

And as for President Trump, keep your eye on the prize: 270 electoral votes. Everything you say, everything you do should be geared to winning in the states you need to win. This should be a 50-state campaign for America. Attacking popular Republican governors or senators in battleground states is more than unwise. It’s self-destructive. Why do it? Voters in a general election want to vote for a winner, not a whiner. So, please, for the love of God, stop talking about 2020. That will not bring a single voter out to support you who didn’t support you before. You need to grow the pot, not shrink it.

Ingraham went on to advise Trump to “be the elder statesman” to “reassure people.”

She offered similar advice to Trump in March, stating, Marinating in old claims of election fraud will not win over a single voter in any state…”

