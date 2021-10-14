Laura Ingraham, Who Famously Told LeBron James to ‘Shut Up and Dribble,’ Favorably Touts His Vaccine Comments

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham told LeBron James in 2018 to stop talking about politics and rather famously stated, “Shut up and dribble.”

“Must they run their mouth like that?” she said at the time. “Unfortunately, a lot of kids and some adults take these ignorant comments seriously. There might be a cautionary lesson in LeBron for kids. This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA… You’re great players but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So keep the political commentary to yourself, or as someone once said, shut up and dribble.”

Fast-forward three years and Ingraham is now favorably citing James’ commentary on vaccines to her audience.

She covered how police unions are fighting vaccine mandates before bringing up similar pushback from pro athletes.

“Pro sports players are refusing to denounce fellow players who choose not to get vaxxed,” Ingraham said.

She proceeded to show the video of James saying last month that while he is personally vaccinated, he isn’t exactly going to be encouraging others to get it.

“Everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family and things of that nature,” he said.

Ingraham added, “A few players are simply saying no.”

She showed comments from players like Kyrie Irving who are refusing to get vaccinated.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com