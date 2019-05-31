comScore

Laura Ingraham’s Bizarre Cleanup Job For Defending a White Supremacist Gets Panned

By Ken MeyerMay 31st, 2019, 1:23 pm

Critics are not impressed with how Laura Ingraham is accusing other people of elevating racists and anti-semites… right after she did exactly that.

The Fox News host is getting a lot of flak from a segment of Thursday show in which she bemoaned how “prominent voices” like Paul Nehlen are being censored on social media. As CNN’s Jake Tapper and others have pointed out, Nehlen is a blatant anti-semite, racist and white supremacist.

On Friday, Ingraham sent out this tweet accusing CNN of making bigots “very happy” by posting examples of the garbage Nehlen has posted in the past.

Ingraham’s tweet completely ignores the fact that she just defended a racist anti-semite on primetime cable television, and the Twitterverse was only too happy to ridicule her and point out the flaws in her logic:

