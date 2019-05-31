Critics are not impressed with how Laura Ingraham is accusing other people of elevating racists and anti-semites… right after she did exactly that.

The Fox News host is getting a lot of flak from a segment of Thursday show in which she bemoaned how “prominent voices” like Paul Nehlen are being censored on social media. As CNN’s Jake Tapper and others have pointed out, Nehlen is a blatant anti-semite, racist and white supremacist.

On Friday, Ingraham sent out this tweet accusing CNN of making bigots “very happy” by posting examples of the garbage Nehlen has posted in the past.

Retweeting screenshots of despicable old tweets by racists and/or anti-semites must make those racists & anti-semites very happy. Unfortunately it does zero to elevate the debate in America. cc. @CNN — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 31, 2019

Ingraham’s tweet completely ignores the fact that she just defended a racist anti-semite on primetime cable television, and the Twitterverse was only too happy to ridicule her and point out the flaws in her logic:

how very dare they provide examples of the people you were defending on your show — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 31, 2019

If you think Paul Nehlen is a racist antisemite and his old tweets are despicable … why did you defend him on your show? https://t.co/USMZBjbGvt — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) May 31, 2019

Does it make them as happy as you calling them “prominent voices” who should be allowed back on Twitter? — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) May 31, 2019

.@IngrahamAngle was bothered by a private company silencing some voices, but not other voices. Why? pic.twitter.com/BUeMvRHPLu — MichaelStarr Hopkins (@Theonlyhonest) May 31, 2019

How about defending them as “silenced conservatives” on a primetime show watched by millions, what does that do to the debate — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) May 31, 2019

Except for the fact, Laura, that the old tweets of the racist you defended is exactly how he feels TODAY. https://t.co/SzQu5Qd2xB — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) May 31, 2019

And advertising them on your show does…what again? https://t.co/RaS7M4PgYe — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) May 31, 2019

.@IngrahamAngle, Paul Nehlen is not being censored because he’s a conservative. He was kicked off social media for repeatedly spewing anti-Semitism & racism, and for targeting Jewish journalists. Do better, @FoxNews. https://t.co/loLhQ9F6Oh — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) May 31, 2019

Laura Ingraham literally held up a white supremacist on her show last night as an example of a “prominent” conservative voice “censored” by social media https://t.co/Ou2VeGI7bQ — jordan (@JordanUhl) May 31, 2019

Defending racist anti-semites then criticizing others for pointing out they’re racist anti-semites by saying they’re the ones elevating racist anti-semitic views is some Grade A logic. https://t.co/amVMd8zUjp — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) May 31, 2019

Please do not tweet critically about prominent racists, it makes them happy. Instead, do what makes them really angry: Mention them on your primetime cable show as the victims of censorship. https://t.co/aCj6sd0STa — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) May 31, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com