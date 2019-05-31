Fox News’ Laura Ingraham fired back on Friday at critics after she was called out for defending blatant racist and anti-Semite Paul Nehlen.

After several CNN anchors called out Ingraham for defending Nehlen, posting screenshots of his racist and anti-Semitic tweets, Ingraham responded with a tweet of her own.

“Retweeting screenshots of despicable old tweets by racists and/or anti-semites must make those racists & anti-semites very happy,” Ingraham said on Twitter. “Unfortunately it does zero to elevate the debate in America. cc. @CNN”

Retweeting screenshots of despicable old tweets by racists and/or anti-semites must make those racists & anti-semites very happy. Unfortunately it does zero to elevate the debate in America. cc. @CNN — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 31, 2019

Ingraham’s response came after CNN’s Jake Tapper and Chris Cuomo called out the Fox host for complaining on her Thursday night show that “prominent voices” like Nehlen have been banned on social media. Nehlen recently called for a race war that would eradicate Jews and Blacks. Tapper’s response included examples of Nehlen drawing up lists of his Jewish media critics.

Needless to say, it’s bizarre and inane for Ingraham to accuse CNN of promoting a white supremacist… for calling her out for defending that white supremacist on her prime time Fox News show.

