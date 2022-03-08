Lauren Boebert Compares Joe Biden to ‘Prince John,’ Who May or May Not Exist

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) had an awkward moment on Fox News as she attempted to joke she does not know who is running the federal government.

The Colorado Republican stumbled her way into getting #PrinceJohn trending on Twitter.

Gas prices reached record highs nationwide on Tuesday, and Boebert joined Jesse Watters Primetime to discuss reports that leaders in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates refused to talk to Biden about exporting more oil.

The Wall Street Journal reported Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan of the the UAE have refused to speak with the president.

Host Jesse Watters used the report as evidence Biden is not taken seriously by international leaders. He further stated that America needs to drill for oil in Alaska now that Biden has banned imports of Russian oil.

Boebert agreed.

“I’m just worried if we are going to call on Alaska to start producing this, is Biden going to want to sell it to the Saudis or Venezuela, and think that’s the only way that he will be able to buy oil and gas from Alaska?” Boebert joked. “But, in all seriousness, here’s Biden’s energy policy: anyone but America. OPEC, Venezuela, you name it, if it’s not American energy, Joe doesn’t want it.”

Boebert then stammered her way into invoking the name of a monarch who may or may not exist.

“I say we should be relying on our guys to do the work, not OPEC,” she said. “And I don’t know who is running the federal government these days, Joe Biden or Prince John from, uhh, uhhhhhh — Prince John, but they are taxing us into poverty.”

Boebert recovered by making a joke at the expense Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), but the damage was done.

#PrinceJohn trended almost immediately on Twitter.

It is not clear who Prince John is, or was. Royal Central’s archives mention there was a Prince John from the House of Windsor.

Sadly, that John died in 1919 at the age of 13 following a prolonged illness.

King John of England was a prince before he ruled the kingdom from 1199 to 1216. The best records indicate he, too, has since passed away.

Mediaite reached out to the congresswoman’s office and did not receive a response prior to publication.

