Liam Neeson Reveals He Was ‘Uncomfortable’ During View Appearance: ‘Just Wasn’t Impressed’

Liam Neeson was left the set of The View last week “unimpressed” with the topics the hosts chose to discuss, specifically Joy Behar’s crush on him.

In an interview with Rolling Stone this week promoting his new movie Marlowe, Neeson opened up about the appearance.

“I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, oh, this will be great,” Neeson said.

He revealed he expected to continue a conversation on gun control, a topic the hosts covered in the segment before, but he found all anyone seemed to want to talk about was Behar thirsting for the 70-year-old action star.

“They’re talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it’s an American problem. I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion,” he said.

The actor said once the segment kicked off, all that was talked about was “just all this BS with Joy and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I’ve known Whoopi [Goldberg] for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn’t impressed.”

Neeson said the segment made him “uncomfortable.”

“The segment’s all about this thirteen, fourteen-year-old crush. It’s just a bit embarrassing,” he said. He revealed he did have a worthwhile discussion with Sunny Hostin at one point not related to Behar’s crush.

During his appearance, Behar said she would like to have her “ashes spread over Liam Neeson.”

Neeson is not one to mince words. He recently referred to Conor McGregor as a “little leprechaun” and he’s dismissed other stars he’s found himself unimpressed with, including Steven Seagal. Neeson is next starring in a reboot of The Naked Gun.

