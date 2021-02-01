Left-leaning pundits rejoiced on Twitter following White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s Monday briefing, praising her for calling out CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe when he lacked on-the-record sources to back up an assertion he made, and relied only on background.

“There are Democrats who see the the first meeting the president is having face-to-face with lawmakers is with Republicans and not Democrats. Why is the White House doing that?” O’Keefe asked regarding President Joe Biden’s plan to sit down with 10 Republican senators on Monday.

O’Keefe later added that he’s heard chatter that Democrats are unhappy he is not meeting with them as well.

“Just people talking about it in the hallways?” Psaki asked back, earning a sheepish “sure” from O’Keefe.

Psaki noted that Biden has been in close contact with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and other senior Democratic politicians.

“There will be definitely Democrats who will be part of the conversation here at the White House,” she added.

While anonymous source reporting was largely cheered by progressives during the Trump administration, Psaki’s response to O’Keefe earned her praise from left-leaning journalists and pundits on Twitter, who lauded her for shutting down the question due to his lack of named sources:

What a difference not viewing the job as a Fox News audition makes. https://t.co/zHS6DTCpPl — Schooley (@Rschooley) February 1, 2021

This is simply perfect, in content and especially in tone. (Also worth noting that the “many people are saying” crap used to come from the person behind the lectern, which makes this even better.) https://t.co/z8rcE6Ybre — Ed Bott (@edbott) February 1, 2021

Hit them with this as many times as you have to in order to drive this disgusting, lazy Trumpism from public discourse. https://t.co/zVkMF2h1pe — John Rogers (@jonrog1) February 1, 2021

This is what’s been missing! Why treat speculation as legitimate just to fuel narratives? https://t.co/XoQGnQVhYr — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) February 1, 2021

Love this. More of this, please. https://t.co/6tFeLyVTiq — Cully Hamner (@CullyHamner) February 1, 2021

Brilliant. So many questions with a made up “people are saying” – time to call this bullshit out. https://t.co/WJPMw64HsK — Ben LaBolt (@BenLaBolt) February 1, 2021

This has been a great @PressSec briefing 👏

What a breath of fresh air to hear facts , questions being answered and all with a smile

And great mic drop on below response

Thx @jrpsaki https://t.co/5jaw9dX5YA — Robert Wolf (@robertwolf32) February 1, 2021

TFW when the old rhetorical devices don’t work anymore. #PsakiBomb https://t.co/ptmJNLkfyU — Crooks and Liars (@crooksandliars) February 1, 2021

Psaki calls out a reporter for asking a “many people are saying” question he can’t back up pic.twitter.com/OyweIQiVwB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 1, 2021

Such a garbage question. Reporter just pot-stirring. https://t.co/16zaKVu8z9 — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) February 1, 2021

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]