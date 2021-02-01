comScore Jen Psaki Earns Praise For Calling Out Ed O'Keefe

Liberals Celebrate Biden Press Secretary Psaki Swiping at Reporter For Using Anonymous Sources

By Leia IdlibyFeb 1st, 2021, 2:27 pm

Left-leaning pundits rejoiced on Twitter following White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s Monday briefing, praising her for calling out CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe when he lacked on-the-record sources to back up an assertion he made, and relied only on background.

“There are Democrats who see the the first meeting the president is having face-to-face with lawmakers is with Republicans and not Democrats. Why is the White House doing that?” O’Keefe asked regarding President Joe Biden’s plan to sit down with 10 Republican senators on Monday.

O’Keefe later added that he’s heard chatter that Democrats are unhappy he is not meeting with them as well.

“Just people talking about it in the hallways?” Psaki asked back, earning a sheepish “sure” from O’Keefe.

Psaki noted that Biden has been in close contact with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and other senior Democratic politicians.

“There will be definitely Democrats who will be part of the conversation here at the White House,” she added.

While anonymous source reporting was largely cheered by progressives during the Trump administration, Psaki’s response to O’Keefe earned her praise from left-leaning journalists and pundits on Twitter, who lauded her for shutting down the question due to his lack of named sources:

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: