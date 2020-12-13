In an interview that aired Sunday morning on Fox and Freinds, President Donald Trump stated twice that he worries most about an “illegitimate” president taking over the country, alluding to President-elect Joe Biden.

“I worry about the country having an illegitimate president,” Trump stated. “That is what I worry about, a president that lost, and lost badly. This was not like a close election. Look at Georgia, we won Georgia big, we won Pennsylvania big. We won Wisconsin, big. We won it big. Won all of these states.”

Nearing the end of the interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, Trump brought up his same concern over there being an “illegitimate” president.

“What happened in this country, we were like a third world country. I do worry about the fact that, – you asked the question – illegitimate president, that is what you worry about,” Trump concluded.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]