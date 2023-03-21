Lindsey Graham, Al Franken Find Common Ground in Mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘I’m Trying to Get the Jewish Space Laser Taken Down’

Daily Show guest host Al Franken and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) found some common ground during an interview this week with the two colleagues sharing some laughs over one of Graham’s current colleagues, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

In a wide-ranging discussion covering everything from the war in Ukraine to a potential Donald Trump indictment, Franken revealed he and Graham were friendly when Franken served in the Senate. He even called Graham the funniest senator, an answer he admits irks people.

When discussing Ukraine, Graham reiterated his support for the country as it continues to battle a Russian invasion. The senator said the U.S. should have supported Ukraine sooner and claimed with the right weapons support, they can actually defeat Russia.

Franken suggested Graham would need to speak to fellow Republicans who are far more critical of the U.S. supporting Ukraine, like Greene.

“I know you and Marjorie Taylor Greene are very close,” Franken said.

“We spend tons of time together,” Graham joked. “I’m trying to get the [Jewish] space laser taken down, but we’ll see how that works.”

“Yeah, that was a Jewish space laser,” Franken said, laughing.

“I always thought it would be funny to have a laser wear a Yarmulke,” Graham said “Just flying around. Apparently nobody else did.”

In a since-deleted post, Greene referenced “Jewish space lasers” in 2018 in reference to California wildfire at the time. She has since distanced herself from the post, noting it was before she was sworn into Congress and insisting she had “no idea” about any anti-Semitic conspiracy theories she was pushing.

Watch above via Comedy Central.

