Lindsey Graham Predicts a Herschel Walker Victory Will ‘Inspire’ People of Color to Become Republicans

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) predicted a victory for Herschel Walker in December’s U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia, and said it will inspire people of color across the country to become Republicans.

The senator painted a rosy picture for Walker in the runoff while imploring Fox News viewers to donate to Walker’s campaign.

Neither Walker nor his opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) received a majority of the votes in Tuesday’s election. If the leading candidate does not receive most of the votes, Georgia law mandates a runoff between the top two vote-getters.

Graham told Sean Hannity that Democrats are trying to unfairly smear Walker as part of an effort to prevent young people of color from joining the GOP.

Walker has been dogged by a past includes that includes an allegation that he pointed a gun at his wife’s head. He also claims to have played Russian roulette.

“Here’s the most important point I’m going to make tonight,” Graham said. “They’re trying to destroy Herschel to deter young men and women of color from being Republicans. If they destroy Herschel, it will deter people of color from wanting to be a conservative Republican because you just have your life ruined. We cannot let that happen.”

The senator called the former football star “a nightmare for liberals”:

If Herschel wins, he’s going to inspire people all over Georgia – of color – to become Republicans and I say all over the United States. Herschel Walker is a nightmare for liberals. He’s an African American conservative. They have belittled him, they have treated him like crap. His family stand by Herschel tonight. If you can give, give. If you know somebody that can give, ask them to do it… The conservative movement for people of color is on the ballot in Georgia. We must help people like Herschel for the benefit of our country and the future of conservatism.

“Wow,” Hannity replied. “Very powerful.”

