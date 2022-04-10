Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) questioned the very purpose of the United Nations by arguing that the war in Ukraine raises doubts about whether the multilateral organization can accomplish the goal it was created to advance.

Cheney gave an interview to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, during which she pushed back on The New York Times’ reporting on the January 6th Committee, and bucked White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan by saying Russia’s attack on Ukraine is “clearly a genocide.” As the interview went on, Tapper asked Cheney what she thought about the “challenging existential questions” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been raising about whether the U.N. and NATO are truly effectual for not doing more to stop Russia.

Cheney began by arguing, “you have to make a very clear distinction” between the U.N. and NATO, the latter of which she called “the most effective and successful military alliance in history.” As for the U.N., Cheney said there are “real questions about whether or not it can accomplish or is accomplishing any of the objectives” while Russia is still on the U.N. Security Council.

I think the United Nations, I think it has demonstrated it is not the kind of effective entity people hoped it would be when it was created. I think NATO is very different. NATO has now been unified. NATO has now worked to make sure that we are coming to the defense of our NATO allies and we’re doing everything that we can do. We need to do more, as I said, to help to support Ukraine and help support the Ukrainian people.

Throughout the war in Ukraine, the United Nations has been a political battlefield where Ukrainian officials have denounced Russia while calling for international condemnation for the invasion into their country. As Cheney noted, the U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution last week to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council while they stand accused of committing war crimes.

