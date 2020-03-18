On Fox Business Network tonight, Lou Dobbs continued to praise President Donald Trump’s leadership on coronavirus and invited viewers to vote on how great a job he’s done.

The choices on the poll are: “superb,” “great,” or “very good.” No, seriously.

#LDTPoll: How would you grade President Trump’s leadership in the nation's fight against the Wuhan Virus… superb, great or very good? #KAG2020 #AmericaFirst #Dobbs — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) March 18, 2020

In the past year, Dobbs has gotten a lot of attention for his effusive, over-the-top praise of the president, including when he said “it will be century after century of veneration for this president” and “he’s already set a standard… for presidents that most mortals won’t be able to meet” and “it is a shame that this country which… is benefitting so much from this president’s leadership does not understand their obligations to the leader who is making it possible for all of us.”

