We’ve covered before just how much Lou Dobbs praises President Donald Trump on a regular basis, and tonight was no different.

Just last week Dobbs said Trump has set a standard for presidents “that most mortals won’t be able to meet.”

Tonight, in a segment first flagged by Media Matters, Dobbs asked his guests, “Forget the political leaders, so-called, on Capitol Hill. Let’s focus on the rest of the leadership, whether they be clergy, whether they be journalists, whether they be bankers or businessmen and women, where are the leaders to say stop the stupidity and the ignorance and the venality of what is obviously an absolute fraud and a tragic farce being carried out against this president and this nation?”

He praised the president over the economy and again then just went ahead and asked:

“We’ve seen in the Republican Party great unity behind this president, great strength in his leadership. It is a shame that this country which has — is benefitting so much from this president’s leadership does not understand their obligations to the leader who is making it possible for all of us.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

