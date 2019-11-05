Lou Dobbs is one of President Donald Trump‘s biggest supporters/defenders on cable news, to the point where he says things like “Have a great weekend. the president makes such a thing possible for us all.”

Monday night, during his Kentucky rally, Trump took a moment to praise Dobbs for how much he praises him:

“I was watching the other night the great Lou Dobbs. And he said, when Trump took over, President Trump — he used to say ‘Trump is a great president,’ then he said ‘the greatest president since Ronald Reagan,’ then he said ‘No, no, Trump is an even better president than Ronald Reagan.’ And now he has me down as the greatest president in the history of our country, including George Washington and Abraham Lincoln!”

So tonight, Dobbs thanked the president for his praise and continued to praise him after his praise of his praise:

“And then I said he’s the greatest president ever, and I meant every word of it.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]