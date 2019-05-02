Lou Dobbs Loses it on Dems in Wild Opener: ‘Venom Dripping From Their Lying Mouths’

Lou Dobbs unleashed on Democrats for, in his view, “attacking” Attorney General William Barr.

In a wild opening monologue Thursday evening, the Fox Business host railed against “dimms” for their criticism of Barr in the wake of his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and his subsequent decision to bail on a House Judicary hearing.

“For more than two years, the radical dimms have done their worst,” he said. “Spewing constantly the worst they could imagine about our president. Creating false and vile narratives while carrying out a conspiracy to block, not only the [President Donald] Trump agenda, but through their efforts and constant barrage of lies — by the radical dimms, the deep state, and the complicit left wing national media — they sought to overthrow the presidency of Donald Trump. And now, those same radical dimms, brimming with evil and venom dripping from their lying mouths, are attacking the attorney general of the United States.”

Dobbs threw to a montage of top Democrats slamming Barr — including Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) calling on the attorney general to resign. This didn’t go down too well with a raging Dobbs.

“The radical dimms of the House, and the Senate, and the House Judiciary committees somehow believe for some reason that they can get away with more lies, more viciousness, more disregard for law, for basic civility,” Dobbs fumed. And so they target the Attorney general. The dimms have made a serious miscalculation. Attempting to intimidate, to coerce, to try to destroy Attorney General Barr will likely result in serious penalty and pain for those radical dimms.

Watch Dobbs have a normal one above, via Fox Business.

