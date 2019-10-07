Lou Dobbs, one of President Donald Trump‘s biggest supporters on cable news, encouraged the president tonight to “connect back with the people” who voted him into the White House.

As Dobbs spoke with Corey Lewandowski, he started to ask why Trump is “listening to these globalists” before saying, “He is the president. He has the power to shut down the nonsense, whether it’s emanating from the DHS or within his own White House and his own advisors. It is time for this president to — and I salute him — to connect back with the people who put him in this White House. The American people. Not Wall Street and not the swamp and not corporate America and not Tim Cook.”

“But, you know, Mr. and Mrs. America who live on streets all over this country in middle-class neighborhoods and neighborhoods that aspire to be middle class,” he continued. “That’s who his people are. So where are we going to see it? I see more corporate CEOs parading out of that White House than I ever thought possible under this president.”

Earlier on in the program, Dobbs defended Trump on Syria and railed against the Republicans opposing his withdrawal decision.

You can watch above, via Fox Business Network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com