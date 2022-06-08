Former White House senior adviser and presidential son-in-law, Jared Kushner, reportedly took a MasterClass by novelist James Patterson to sharpen his skills for writing his memoir.

Kushner began taking the class in the final weeks of the Trump administration, clearly focused on his legacy, even though then-President Donald Trump still believed he would serve a second term.

“In the course of a two-week stretch after the election, he secretly batted out 40,000 words of a first draft. The final version is set to be published in August,” reported the Times’ Peter Baker.

Paterson, who once co-authored a thriller with former President Bill Clinton, has published over 200 books and sold some 400 million copies. “James teaches you how to create characters, write dialogue, and keep readers turning the page,” says the blurb for Patterson’s creative writing class.

Kushner was reportedly focused on his legacy regarding the Abraham Accords in the final days of the Trump administration and “brushed off” the suggestion from Marc Short, the then vice president’s chief of staff, who “tried to enlist help from Mr. Kushner, calling him over the holidays to ask him to get his father-in-law to stand down.”

“Look, can you help us with this?” Short reportedly asked Kushner, concerned about potential violence stemming from Trump’s allegations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

“Look, when Rudy got involved, I stopped being involved,” Kushner told Short, adding, “I’m too busy working on Middle East peace right now, Marc.”

As the events of Jan. 6 unfolded, Kushner reportedly ran to the White House to try and convince Trump to end the violence.

“We need help!” Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reportedly said to Kushner on the phone, urging him to get involved.

“Ivanka Trump had spent much of the day trying to keep her father from going too far. She had refused to address the rally on the Ellipse but at the last minute was so concerned by her father’s anger toward Mr. Pence that she decided to accompany him there in hopes of avoiding a worse clash,” Baker reported.

As pro-Trump rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol, “she ran up and down the stairs in the West Wing from her office to the Oval Office hoping to persuade her father to issue stronger statements calling off the attackers.”

Baker adds that as Kushner “finally arrived at the White House, his wife had gotten her father to release a video telling supporters to go home” and he then “concluded there was little more he could do at that point.”

