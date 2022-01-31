Maddow Addresses Upcoming Hiatus With Cryptic Statement: ‘We Are Just Taking It One Step at a Time’

Rachel Maddow confirmed she will be taking a hiatus from her show Monday, but she also left open the possibility for another long break in a somewhat cryptic message.

Earlier in the show, she explained to viewers that she was hosting from a home studio because of a recent Covid exposure, though she said she had not tested positive for the virus.

An MSNBC source had confirmed to Mediaite that the network’s highest rated host will take a break to work on other projects. Beginning Friday, Maddow will step away briefly to work on a number of projects for NBCUniversal.

One such project includes a new podcast and another is a film based on her latest book Bag Man. Maddow intends to be back with the network by the State of the Union address on March 1. The break is meant to be temporary, but the host was more uncertain on her eponymous show Monday evening.

Maddow opened her monologue be referring to former Vice President Spiro Agnew, who she connected to former President Donald Trump with relation to the book Bag Man, which is about corruption and will soon become a film.

“Ben Stiller is going to direct it, he is incredible. One of the producers of the film is Lorne Michaels, yes that Lorne Michaels,” Maddow said. “This has been in the works for a while now, but it looks like it is gonna to happen. I am super excited about it, and I am going to take a little bit of time off from this show to go help with the movie.

Maddow added that she will also work on another project, similar to the film, which said she is also excited about.

“So, just like late night hosts sometimes go on hiatus in their shows,” Maddow said. “I am going go on hiatus for a little bit here from this show so I can go work on some of those other projects.”

She continued,

There’s all the stuff that I have been working on that I want to work some more on. So, as you can tell, I’m nervous about all of this, it’s a change in my life. But it’s all for the good. I will be here this week, through Thursday of this week, and then the hiatus means and I’m just going to be off for a few weeks. Off from doing the show. I’m not really going anywhere. I’ll be back for the State of the Union and for other big news events in the meantime. I will also be back doing the show again before you’ll even miss me. I’ll be back in April.

Maddow then shared a somewhat cryptic message.

“There may eventually be another hiatus again sometime in my future, but for now we are just taking it one step at a time,” she said.

The host assured her viewers that while she is gone, the show will be in good hands.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

