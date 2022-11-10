Maggie Haberman: Trump at ‘Most Vulnerable’ Political Place Since Jan. 6 After Midterm Failures

The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman assessed that Donald Trump could be at his weakest political state since the end of his presidency in light of the red wave that failed to appear in the midterm elections.

Haberman joined CNN This Morning on Thursday as the show ran a montage of Republicans and right-wing media outlets criticizing Trump after the GOP’s underwhelming performance in the elections. The Trump scribe called the election aftermath a “real inflection point” because many of GOP’s top leaders are “done” with the former president after the disappointment they just saw.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean it translates to the base,” Haberman said. “I think we’re going to see — I think Trump is at his most vulnerable he has been since January 6th. But whether somebody moves forward against him, we’ll see.”

Haberman explained that Trump’s prospects of remaining the GOP’s leader will hinge on how the remaining midterm races pan out, whether the Justice Department moves against him or if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis starts “making more moves” as more people view him as Trump’s successor. She also concurred with the reporting that Trump is furious with the loss of his endorsed candidates, even as he claims the results have more to do with the Republican Party than with himself personally.

Trump is never going to acknowledge that something is wrong. And folks around him spent all day yesterday insisting nothing bad really happened. Something bad happened, we’re just not sure what it means… He never takes responsibility for any of his own decisions. It’s always that some staffer tricked him…This is something I heard a lot of complaining about from people around him yesterday. His aides who are in his world, paid aides are all insisting nothing is wrong, status quo, everything goes forward. Other people are going to say how many years are we going to spend blaming it on staff? I think you’ll hear more of that as we go forward.

Watch above via CNN.

