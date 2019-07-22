Full Frontal with Samantha Bee has started sending out videos inviting Democratic candidates to drop out on the late night show.

Bee opened a few weeks ago by saying they’re open to any candidates with “acceptable reasons you’re stepping aside, such as ‘spending more time with my family,’ ‘party unity,’ or ‘I am Tulsi Gabbard.'”

Last week, she began with Congressman Seth Moulton —— who will not be on stage for the upcoming CNN debates —— and invited him to “finally make the news on debate night” on her show that Wednesday instead.

But it’s Bee’s newest video, addressed to Marianne Williamson, getting slightly more attention.

.@marwilliamson is our favorite Marianne Williamson running for president, but sometimes there can be too much of a good thing. So Marianne, come drop out on Full Frontal! We love you! #TheDropouts pic.twitter.com/kypAMLoRqW — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 22, 2019

Bee invited Williamson today to drop out on her show too. Williamson clearly noticed and responded on Instagram from behind the scenes at The Late Show (she’s one of Colbert’s guests Monday night).

“Samantha Bee put out a video today saying that I should come on her show and drop out. Ha ha. Thought I should do Stephen’s show instead, and stay in…and win…” Williamson said.

