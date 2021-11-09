Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Tucker Carlson ‘It’s Patriot Hunting Season Since January 20th’ In Bonkers Interview

Tucker Carlson invited Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on his show last night, where they proceeded to discuss the treatment of rioters arrested for attacking the Capitol, and ostensibly, the capitol police, on January 6th.

While the conversation went about how you’d expect it to go, it was still no less bonkers that her misinformed insight is amplified on the most-watched cable news program, Tucker Carlson Tonight.

The pretext for Taylor Greene’s appearance was her prior investigation into the treatment of rioters in a DC jail, which she presented as “torture” and proceeded to explain in great detail how prisoners are being treated like, well, prisoners. She did allow that some of those being held got caught up in the riots of January 6th, but the message she largely conveyed was that they were victims of a justice department that most people believe is handling the situation entirely appropriately.

Rep. Liz Cheney was another character that kept featuring in the interview, but not in person. She was openly derided by both Carlson and Taylor Greene, as she is sitting on the House Select Committee investigating the events of January 6th and has called out the “false flag” allegations presented in Tucker Carlsons Original series Patriot Purge, the trailer of which was received with great controversy due to its conspiratorial presentation.

Carlson played a clip of Cheney saying “And to call it a false flag operation, to spread those kinds of lies, is very dangerous,” then followed with “so the weapons of mass destruction lady is accusing other people of lying, got it.” He then cynically mimicked what he thought to be Cheney’s position, saying “We’ve got to get to the bottom of it, but how dare you ask questions about it because that’s un-American.”

Following that dig, Taylor Greene came on and complained about the treatment of those being held without bail because they are alleged to have committed a felony against the government of the United States.

For good measure, Taylor Greene’s appearance concluded with her agreement with Carlson that Liz Cheney would rather “drone” the rioters of January 6th. Just because the conversation was measured doesn’t mean it was any less bonkers.

Watch above via Fox News.

