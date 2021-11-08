Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) decried those spreading “lies” about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, comparing them to 9/11 truthers.

Notably, she did so in an appearance on Fox News, home to the chief propagator of such theories: Tucker Carlson.

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace asked Cheney, during a segment on polarization in the United States, about those who argue Jan. 6 was a “false flag operation” — “a case of liberals and the deep state setting up conservatives and Trump supporters.”

“Is there any truth to that?” Wallace asked.

“None at all,” Cheney replied.

“It’s the same kind of thing that you hear from people who say that 9/11 was an inside job, for example,” she continued. “It’s un-American to be spreading those kinds of lies, and they are lies.”

Cheney went on to extoll the work of the House commission investigating the attack:

We have an obligation that goes beyond partisanship, and an obligation that we share, Democrats and Republicans together, to make sure we understand every single piece of the facts about what happened that day and to make sure the people who did it are held accountable. And to call it a false flag operation, to spread those kinds of lies is really dangerous.

Neither Cheney nor Wallace mentioned Tucker Carlson by name. But the reference is clear. The prime time Fox News host has distinguished himself as a prominent revisionist of the Jan. 6 riot, in which a mob of Trump supporters violently beat back police and stormed the Capitol Building in an effort to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

He has defended the rioters, denying they are “insurrectionists” and insisting they acted more like “tourists.”

In October, Carlson debuted a dark and ahistorical trailer for a new series on Fox streaming service Fox Nation which promised to tell the “true story” of the attack.

One subject of the trailer said that Jan. 6 could have been a “false flag.”

The trailer sparked criticism from figures inside and outside Fox News, including Liz Cheney, who ripped the leadership of Fox News — Jay Wallace, Suzanne Scott and Lachlan Murdoch — for “giving Tucker Carlson a platform to spread the same type of lies that provoked violence on January 6.”

“As Fox News knows, the election wasn’t stolen and January 6 was not a ‘false flag’ operation,” she wrote in a tweet.

Watch above, via Fox News.

