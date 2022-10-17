Marsha Blackburn Alleges Biden Is Working with a ‘Cabal’ to ‘Keep This Pandemic Going’

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said President Joe Biden is leading a “cabal in the White House” whose aim is to prolong the Covid-19 pandemic because it allegedly benefits Democrats at the ballot box.

The senator made the comments on Monday’s The Faulkner Focus on Fox News.

Harris Faulkner noted that Biden renewed the Covid-19 public health emergency for at least another 90 days. She said the move is “especially confusing” after Biden stated just last month, “The pandemic is over.”

The host asked Blackburn for her reaction.

“You just can’t make these things up,” she responded. “He said very definitively more than once that Covid is over and the pandemic is over. And because of that now – the team behind him, what I call that cabal in the White House – they have to keep this pandemic going so that they can spend more taxpayer money the way they want to.”

The senator went on to state that Biden and the Democrats “continue to drive fear” in the American public because they believe it will help in the midterm elections.

“And, they think it helps them in the elections, having more people vote via mail-in ballot, making certain that they have that power and control,” Blackburn continued. “That’s what this is all about, always has been from day one.”

She said if Republicans retake control of either the House or Senate (or both), she hopes the Republican majority will investigate the origins of Covid.

“That would be helpful,” Faulkner replied.

Watch above via Fox News.

