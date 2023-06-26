Fox Reporter Asks Biden ‘Did You Lie’ When You Told Americans ‘You Never Spoke to Hunter About His Business Deals’?

After making his first comments on the Wagner Group revolt in Russia, President Joe Biden denied that he has lied about business discussions he had with his son Hunter Biden.

The question came from Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich, who was able to stop Biden on his way out of the East Room of the White House. The exchange was caught on camera:

Heinrich: Did you lie about never speaking to Hunter about his business deals? Biden: No.

You can watch the brief clip on Twitter:

Reporter: "Did you lie about never speaking to Hunter about his business deals?" Biden: "No" pic.twitter.com/6Pt7Zs6fLH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 26, 2023

While President Biden has maintained that he has not had any involvement in Hunter Biden’s business dealings, a few things have kept the spotlight on both father and son.

Late last week, two IRS whistleblowers claimed that the Department of Justice dragged their feet on the probe into Hunter Biden, which ended in him pleading guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and entering a diversion program for a third felony gun charge. Part of the whistleblower’s report was a communication from 2017, when the younger Biden allegedly brought up his father, who was not holding any office at the time, in a threatening text to Henry Zhao, a Chinese business partner saying:

I am sitting here with my father and would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.

The text, sent on WhatsApp, has not been verified.

Then, on Thursday night, Hunter Biden attended a State Dinner celebrating Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which struck some as brazen, but even House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who attended with his daughter-in-law, said, “Every state dinner I brought another member of my family.” The Biden administration has repeatedly dodged questions about Hunter Biden, even before the deal was reached.

