Mayra Flores Blasts Jill Biden’s Apology For ‘Tacos’ Comment on Fox News: ‘They Don’t See Us As Americans’

Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) blasted Jill Biden and her apology for comparing the diversity of the Hispanic community to breakfast tacos.

While speaking at the UnidosUS Annual Conference, Biden said, “[Raul Yzaguirre] helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bogedas of The Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength.”

The comments quickly earned backlash and the first lady’s office issued an apology amid the controversy.

“The first lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community,” Biden spokesperson Michael LaRosa said in a statement.

The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community. — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) July 12, 2022

Appearing on America’s Newsroom, Flores blasted the apology as insincere.

“Yeah right,” she said, when asked about the apology.

“They don’t see us as Americans, they see us as tacos. That’s exactly how they see us,” the congresswoman added, going on to blast the administration on issues like record inflation affecting Americans.

“They think by giving us tacos and playing Latin music, that that’s all it’s going to take for us to vote for them in November,” she said.

“Can she say something that you would accept her apology?” anchor Bill Hemmer asked.

“We take her apology, but we know the reason why she’s apologizing is because of all the backlash that she’s receiving. She really doesn’t mean it,” Flores said.

The Republican had previously mocked the first lady’s comments in a response to a CNN opinion article by Raul A. Reyes naming her as a GOP Latina candidate who is “not the ‘real deal.'”

“As per CNN: I’m not the real deal. Maybe I’m not the right type of taco,” Flores tweeted.

As per CNN: I’m not the real deal Maybe I’m not the right type of taco 😅 pic.twitter.com/ORfN9BKtrb — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) July 12, 2022

Watch above, via Fox News.

