McCarthy Dismisses Zelensky Urging Him to Visit Ukraine on CNN: ‘I Won’t Provide a Blank Check’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) rejected an offer made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on CNN for him to visit Ukraine and see the country’s efforts fighting off a Russian invasion firsthand.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Zelensky has been visited by numerous politicians and celebrities, from Nancy Pelosi to Sean Penn.

In a sit down with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer — the full exchange will air Wednesday in primetime — Zelensky asked that McCarthy visit Ukraine amidst debates among House Republicans about continuing the funding Ukraine has received from the United States.

“Mr. McCarthy, he has to come here to see how we work, what’s happening here, what war caused us, which people are fighting now, who are fighting now. And then after that, make your assumptions,” Zelensky said.

Speaking with CNN’s Manu Raju, McCarthy dismissed Zelensky’s offer. He said he supported Ukraine, but did not want to be responsible for giving the country a “blank check.”

“Let’s be very clear about what I said: no blank checks, OK? So, from that perspective, I don’t have to go to Ukraine to understand where there’s a blank check or not. I will continue to get my briefings and others, but I don’t have to go to Ukraine or Kyiv to see it. And my point has always been, I won’t provide a blank check for anything,” McCarthy said in response to Zelensky’s offer.

Zelensky argued a trip to Ukraine would “help” McCarthy on his position.

“I think that Speaker McCarthy, he never visited Kyiv or Ukraine, and I think it would help him with his position,” he said.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com