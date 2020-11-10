Mediaite founding editor Colby Hall reacted to the news that now-former NBC News contributor Jon Meacham failed to disclose he had written President-elect Joe Biden’s acceptance speech, calling it “not a good look for MSNBC.”

After Biden’s speech aired on Saturday night, NBC News anchors Nicolle Wallace and Brian Williams asked for Meacham’s reaction — during which Meacham did not disclose that he had, in fact, played a key role in writing it.

The New York Times reported on Monday that Meacham had lent a hand in crafting a number of Biden’s speeches, many of which he provided reacted to over the last few months as a regular contributor to MSNBC’s Morning Joe, again, without ever providing disclosure that the speeches he was commending were ones he helped to craft.

On a Tuesday appearance on Newsmax, Hall noted that although it was an impressive speech, and that Meacham is a highly-regarded historian and editor in his own right, the stealthy self-congratulation was perhaps a bit unbecoming.

“They cut to him afterward and he praised it. He said that there was a lot of poetry,” Hall said. “And that’s the sort of the behavior most teenage boys outgrow. It was a stunning sort of moment.”

To be fair, Meacham praised the “poetry” of the evening before the speech was given.

“Again, him writing the speech isn’t the worst thing in the world, but his lack of disclosure is a tough one,” he continued, predicting, “I expect we’ll see him as an unpaid contributor, and when the storm’s passed he’ll come back on.”

“But it’s not a good look for MSNBC, NBC News, or even Jon Meacham,” Hall concluded.

Watch above via NewsmaxTV.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]