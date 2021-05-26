Meghan McCain Breaks Down During Heart-Wrenching Interview With 19-Year-Old Brain Cancer Survivor

Meghan McCain broke down in tears during a heart-wrenching interview with 19-year-old, two-time brain cancer survivor Molly Oldham and her mother Bunny Oldham.

McCain, whose father John McCain died of Glioblastoma, introduced the segment by telling viewers that May is Brain Tumor Awareness Month, explaining that 700,000 Americans are effect by the illness.

The host then aired footage of Molly throughout her battle with brain cancer, which she was diagnosed with while graduating from high school.

Molly and Bunny explained that once Molly’s migraines got to the point where she was “nonfunctional” and she was no longer her “happy-go-lucky self,” she went to the hospital, where they did a CT scan and discovered a cancerous brain tumor.

Molly endured a six-hour brain surgery just two days following the diagnosis, later completing 33 rounds of proton therapy.

While Molly was declared cancer-free in June 2020, a scan conducted three months later found two small tumors, which were later removed in January.

“I will advocate for the rest of my life, no matter if I’m cured tomorrow or cured in 50 years,” Molly said at the end of the montage. “This will always be something that holds a special place in my heart. And I’m very determined to achieve big dreams, so I’m excited for my future.”

Wiping away tears, McCain then introduced Molly and Bunny to The View, explaining that she has not seen a proton machine since her father’s treatment.

“I remember how claustrophobic it made him and you’re very brave and young. Molly, your story is so inspiring. So tell us how you’re feeling today and what is your prognosis from here?”

Molly revealed that her prognosis is to take “every day one day at a time” as there is no cure for her form of cancer.

“That’s just how it is,” she added. “I’m taking one day at a time doing my best and living my life as positively as I can.”

Molly also gushed over the positive responses she has received on social media, adding that she has incredible friends who have been there for her throughout the “traumatizing” process.

McCain later asked Bunny about her role as a caregiver throughout Molly’s fight with cancer, prompting Bunny to note how important it is for her to raise her children fairly and equally.

“I have three beautiful kids, and it has happened to all of us,” she said of Molly’s diagnosis. “We’re very, very lucky that we have a community that supports us and, quite frankly, when the spotlight is on the patient, it casts a very, very dark shadow on the people around from work to the community to the siblings. And I think it’s really important for people to know that siblings have a really hard time too.”

After sharing their story, the Oldhams were surprised by Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt, who revealed that Molly was invited to the film’s premiere in September.

“We’re going to set up flying you out and the hotel — the whole shebang,” Platt said. “I look forward to meeting you, and I’m sending you lots of love. Sincerely, me!”

