Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain held a tense dialogue on Wednesday about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s credibility between the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the civil unrest the United States continues to see.

The debate occurred as The View held court on Fauci’s latest testimony on the coronavirus before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Joy Behar led the conversation by slamming Republicans for going along with President Donald Trump throughout the pandemic, and Sunny Hostin followed up by arguing that Fox News has downplayed the health crisis and added to the misinformation surrounding it.

Hostin specifically pointed out that Fox’s Laura Ingraham responded to Fauci’s warning of a Covid-19 resurgence by calling him “Dr. Doom” and suggesting he was “working for [Joe] Biden’s campaign.”

When McCain got a chance for her say, she brought up a clip of Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) holding an intense exchange with Fauci on whether America should reopen schools. Paul has repeatedly challenged Fauci’s coronavirus response even after the senator tested positive for the virus back in March.

McCain proceeded by saying “I have a lot of questions for Dr. Fauci. I’m 100 percent willing to say I don’t have faith and trust in Dr. Fauci in the way that I did.” She explained that her skepticism stems from all the marches and protests the country has seen in recent months that have not adhered to social distancing.

“The narrative continues to confuse me. Republicans are the devil. Fox News is the devil, but protesters for pride and protesters for Black Lives Matter, it’s fine and the pandemic doesn’t exist,” McCain said. She continued to defend Fox News from her co-hosts before Goldberg jumped in to dispute McCain’s argument.

This is not about politics. People who are conservative, people who are Republican, people who are Democrat, they’re all getting hit the same way. People are dying, and so for me, I don’t see where the question is. It’s not about your rights. It’s about — there’s a thing in the country. There’s a poison in the country, and all we need to try to do, and we’ve said it to everybody. We said it about the beaches in Florida, and, you know, sort of shamed people into making changes. We have talked about the fact that everybody has to get on board to stop the spread of this thing. We said it to the marchers. We said it to everybody. Nobody is making a distinction.

“Dr. Fauci did not, in the way I would have liked,” McCain responded. “Leaders in place, like Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci should have been screaming bloody murder when all the protesting and rioting started.”

The two continued to simmer on the topic before Goldberg eventually brought up the news that Fauci has been sidelined recently. Nonetheless, the argument continued until the eventually threw to commercials.

It is worth noting that Fauci has expressed concern that public gatherings could lead to new Covid-19 outbreaks.

Watch above, via ABC.

