Megyn Kelly Bashes ‘Moron’ AOC Over Call to Impeach Conservative Supreme Court Justices: ‘A Kardashian in Congress’

Megyn Kelly pronounced Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) a “moron” as she ripped the congresswoman’s push to have Supreme Court justices impeached for the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Kelly joined Newsmax’s Eric Bolling on Monday night to discuss the public fallout from Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the rollback of federal protections for abortion rights. During this conversation, Bolling asked Kelly for her take on Ocasio-Cortez threatening to impeach Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, who she accused of lying under oath about Roe being a settled legal precedent.

Bolling also brought up Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) “coming at the judges pretty darn hard” since the senator just declared that the Supreme Court no longer has legitimacy.

“Well I’ll distinguish between the two because I think AOC is a moron,” Kelly said. “I think Elizabeth Warren is smart — she’s ideological and not necessarily aligned with you or with myself — but I think AOC is not that smart, and she really just wants to be a star. She’s sort of a Kardashian in Congress. I guarantee you she hasn’t read the decision, and I guarantee you she has no understanding of what substantive due process is, or the history of any of what she’s talking about.”

Kelly went on to call the impeachment push “ridiculous,” predicted it “will go nowhere,” and she wrote off the Gorsuch and Kavanaugh accusations while saying “all the justices play a little fast and loose with how they’re going to decide cases and how they’re going to treat precedent.”

These guys haven’t done anything wrong. They have interpreted the Constitution according to their judicial philosophy. People like Maxine Waters are out there saying we’re not going to follow it. You know what? You know what I have to say to her? Yes you are. You are going to have to follow it. Sorry, but your state is no longer going to perform abortions if you’re in a redder state, alright? She’s not, but women who are are not going to be able to find abortions because the clinics are going to close down because doctors don’t want to go to prison. It’s called federalism, and if they would just continue reading the Constitution, some of these things might become clear to them without you and/or yours truly having to explain it.

Watch above, via Newsmax.

