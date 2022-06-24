Maxine Waters Rages After Roe v. Wade is Overturned: ‘The Hell With the Supreme Court, We Will Defy Them’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) was among the Democratic lawmakers who joined protests against the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday and she warned, “you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

Waters encouraged open defiance of the SCOTUS ruling and said, “the hell with the Supreme Court.” The comments were enough for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to later accuse the Democrat of “encouraging” violence.

“Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming,” Waters said.

The congresswoman continued, “Black women will be out in droves.”

“We will be out by the thousands, we will be out by the millions,” she said. “We are going to make sure we fight for the right to control our own bodies.”

“This is only the beginning of an extreme Republican agenda to take away our personal freedoms, from abortion to contraception, to marriage equality to personal safety,” she added in a tweet.

Cruz took issue with Waters’ defiant remarks, telling Fox News she was “condoning” potential violence. The senator called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to be “on watch” for potential violence stemming from protests around the SCOTUS ruling, suggesting churches and pro-life groups may be targeting.

Other Democrats also made their way to D.C. protests on Friday, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who similarly encouraged people to go “into the streets” to protest. The Democrat said “elections are not enough” anymore and voting is the “bare minimum” form of activism.

