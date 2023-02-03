Megyn Kelly Says If Anyone Treated Her Like ‘Douchebag’ Don Lemon Allegedly Did Kaitlan Collins She’d ‘Make Sure That Person Was Fired’

Megyn Kelly on Friday said that if anyone had treated her the way CNN’s Kaitlan Collins was allegedly treated by co-host Don Lemon on the network’s morning show, she would “make sure that person was fired.”

Speaking on the latest edition of her podcast, Kelly covered the story first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by Mediaite on Friday morning that tensions on CNN This Morning are high over clashes between the two co-anchors.

Sources told the Post that staff have been “rattled” following a December 8th incident in which Lemon was allegedly “screaming” at Collins over being interrupted. Colby Hall on Friday confirmed that “the events described by the Post are largely true” although his sources suggest the “screaming” characterization was “overplayed.”

CNN’s statement to Mediaite said: “The Post’s account is wildly overblown and two months old. Don, Kaitlan and Poppy were friends before they were co-anchors and they remain friends today.”

Kelly referenced both the Post‘s account and Mediaite’s follow-up during her podcast.

She played clips of the apparent triggering interruptions before saying, “Oh, okay. So there was some interrupting. It happens when you co-host a show, it happens.”

“I co-hosted a show with Bill Hemmer for three years. I was on the air with Bret Baier more times than I can count. And sometimes somebody gets on your nerves,” said Kelly. “What you don’t do is scream at them after the fact. Later you say, oh, we stepped on each other.”

“It’s all about servicing the audience, if you’re a professional,” she said. “If you’re a douchebag, you scream at the woman next to you and blame it on her.”

A few minutes later in her show, Kelly again referenced her own experiences co-hosting, noting that it’s possible to talk over one another from time to time.

“Again, I’ve co-hosted more hours than I can count with a lot of guys with big egos, appropriately big egos. And never, never has, have I screamed at a colleague after like a co-host or had him scream at me? We’ve had charged disagreements. Had a charged disagreement with Chris Wallace one time. We’re never screaming at each other, and you pick it up right after.”

“If somebody ever screamed at me to the point where I was visibly upset and ran out of the studio, I would have that person fired,” Kelly said. “I would make sure that person was fired.”

The former Fox News anchor also speculated that it can’t be the first time Lemon has “done it.”

“If that is true, The New York Post‘s report, Jesse, then I will say that’s not the first time he’s done it. I will go out on a limb right now and tell you: that’s not the first time,” she said. “There will be another woman, if The New York Post digs, who he’s co-anchored with, I guarantee you, who’s going to come out and say Me Too.”

