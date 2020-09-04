comScore
Michael Cohen: Trump Would Do Anything to Win, Even Going So Far as to ‘Start a War’

By Josh FeldmanSep 4th, 2020, 7:45 pm

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sat down with NBC News’ Lester Holt for an interview ahead of the release of his book.

The interview airs on NBC next Tuesday, and in a preview released Friday, Cohen says he’s really worried that the president would do anything to win:

“Donald Trump will do anything and everything within which to win. I believe that includes manipulating the ballots, I believe that he would even go so far as to start a war in order to prevent himself from being removed from office. My biggest fear is that there will not be a peaceful transition of power in 2020.”

Cohen will also be sitting down with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow next week.

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

