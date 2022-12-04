Jake Tapper Puts the Screws to GOP Congressman-Elect: ‘What is Your Reaction to Donald Trump Calling for the Termination of the U.S. Constitution?’

CNN’s Jake Tapper questioned New York Congressman-elect Mike Lawler (R) on whether he supports former President Donald Trump demanding the “termination” of the U.S. Constitution.

Tapper interviewed Lawler on Sunday for State of the Union, and started things off by asking about Trump’s social media rampage after Elon Musk’s information dump on Twitter’s suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop controversy. It was in this Truth Social fury that the ex-president and 2024 candidate demanded he be declared the “RIGHTFUL WINNER” of the 2020 election he lost.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump declared.

Tapper cut right to the chase — asking Lawler “what is your reaction to Donald Trump calling for the ‘termination’ of the U.S. Constitution?”

“Obviously I don’t support that,” Lawler answered. “The Constitution is set for a reason, to protect the rights of every American. So I certainly don’t endorse that language or that sentiment. I think the question for everyone is how we move forward?”

Lawler, a moderate who defeated Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) in a largely centrist district, continued to express his hope to be a “forward-looking” member of Congress, “and frankly, I think people are tired of looking backwards.”

“I think people are tired of discussing the grievances of prior elections, and they want to know what we’re going to do to address the challenges,” he said. “I think the former president would be well advised to focus on the future if he’s going to be running for president again.”

Watch above via CNN.

