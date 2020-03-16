PBS Newshour’s Yamiche Alcindor appeared on Morning Joe Monday morning and was asked by co-host Mika Brzezinski to explain President Donald Trump’s “blatantly racist and sexist” reaction to her coronavirus-related question during a Friday evening Rose Garden press conference.

The White House press conference led by President Trump introduced a number of CEOs from various private sector companies alongside members of his administration’s task force, towards the end of which he fielded questions. Alcindor followed up on Trump’s claim that the he took “no responsibility” for the failure to deliver coronavirus testing and asked about his disbanding of the White House pandemic office.

“The officials left the administration abruptly,” she noted, before asking “what responsibility do you take to that? And the officials that worked in the office said that the White House lost valuable time because that office wasn’t disbanded. What do you make of that?”

“Well, I think it is a nasty question,” Trump replied, before deferring to Dr. Anthony Fauci standing behind him, and adding “when you say me, I didn’t do it. We have a group of people.”

Brzezinski came out of the clip noting “you wonder wrong with him. A lot of people, Yamiche, think he is blatantly racist and sexist when he says things like, that is a nasty question. He always seems to have a problem with you.”

To Alcindor’s credit, her answer was not focused on Trump’s personal attack on her and instead focused on the continued issues at the White House surrounding the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

