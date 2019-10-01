The first rule of editing Mediaite is to cover any expression of the cable news wars. And the very best expression of that is when a cable news host cites a quote from a competing host that has very likely been gleaned from a just-published Mediaite post.

This rare occurrence happened Tuesday morning when Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski appeared to ridicule Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt during a segment regarding the myriad of “bombshell” reports coming out surrounding President Donald Trump and his alleged malfeasance during a phone call with the Ukrainian president.

The 7 a.m. hour featured Morning Joe reiterating some of the subjects they touched on during the 6 a.m. hour, and Tuesday morning’s show was no different. In this instance, Mika and co-host Joe Scarborough returned to criticism directed towards Fox News programs that they see as spreading falsehoods about President Trump. Only in this instance, Ms. Brzezinksi added a dig that was clearly intended for Earhardt.

At issue was a segment on the top-rated Fox News morning show in which Earhardt expressed the confusion surrounding the still very fluid Trump-Ukraine scandal, saying that it was “too in the weeds.” Earlier Tuesday morning, Mediaite published a story about that segment with a headline that specifically cited that specific quote.

“This is basic,” Brzezinksi said. “You may have the president’s stooges and his pundits on TV saying this is ‘too in the weeds,’ this is complicated or trying to complicate it. But what you see in this poll numbers is you can’t complicate something that is very, very simple.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

6.2.6

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com