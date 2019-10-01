Fox & Friends Dismiss ‘Too Much in the Weeds’ Impeachment Reporting: ‘Almost No There There’

Fox & Friends opened Tuesday morning’s show in a manner that is likely very pleasing to President Donald Trump, who is not just an avid consumer of cable news but has also revealed the very pro-Trump Fox News morning show to be his favorite show.

Amid numerous “bombshell” reports surrounding the recent impeachment inquiry, Fox & Friends took a remarkably jaundiced eye towards news items that, collectively, seem to pose a serious and existential threat to the Trump administration.

After ridiculing House Democrats for considering bringing in Attorney General Bill Barr and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in for testimony, co-host Brian Kilmeade mocked “sensationalistic headlines” saying “there is almost no there there.” He added, “There’s a big headline that gets your attention, then you look at the story and it’s easily explained.”

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt then spoke of just how confusing this story is.

“I think this is Too much in the weeds,” she opened, adding “first they are going after the president with impeachment, then they are going after Rudy Giuliani. Now it’s Bill Barr. And Americans are saying what? How are they all connected? Connect the dots for us? What are you talking about? It’s so much information.”

Shen then cited a recent Quinnipiac poll that showed Americans are evenly split on impeachment, adding “our country is totally divided split down the middle.”

Kilmeade then added, “they are gaining momentum.”

