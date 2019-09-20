Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski questioned if “inebriation” played a factor in Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s rollercoaster Thursday night interview on CNN host Chris Cuomo’s show.

Brzezinski, who made the comments on MSNBC Friday, pitched Giuliani’s potential drunkenness before playing the CNN clip of Giuliani first denying to Cuomo that he spoke to Ukrainian officials about investigating leading 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, only to reverse seconds later and admit that he did, in fact, push Ukraine to investigate a natural gas company that Hunter Biden was on the board of.

“You guys were talking about the madness and sort of I don’t even know if there’s inebriation here, what is going on,” said Brzezinski, which caused her co-host Joe Scarborough to raise his eyebrows.

“Always a bridge too far. Just one too far,” chimed in Scarborough. “This bridge I can walk over, but there’s one in the distance.”

Brzezinski argued that her inebriation comment was “not too far,” as she was just asking an “obvious question — just a question.”

“Let’s let the viewers decide,” she added.

After playing the clip — in which Giuliani proudly stated, “Of course I did,” when asked about pushing Ukraine to investigate Biden — Brzezinski said, “I know people who have done work in Ukraine in the foreign policy community who said look into phone calls, there’s something — this was this summer. Look into phone calls that were made between either Giuliani or somebody in the administration and Ukraine.”

