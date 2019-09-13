Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski seemed to make the shocking suggestion that President Donald Trump isn’t really First Son Barron Trump‘s father, based on a verbal miscue.

On Friday morning, the crew was critiquing former Vice President Joe Biden‘s performance at Thursday night’s debate when Scarborough referenced Trump’s gaffe at a photo op announcing the banning of flavored vaping products.

At that event, Trump remarked that “that’s how the First Lady got involved. She’s got a son — together — that is a, a beautiful young man.”

While discussing Biden, Scarborough joked “We’re going to have a new segment on Morning Joe and it’s going to be called ‘Adventures in Syntax’,” and added “We’re going to have Donald Trump yesterday in the White House talking about Melania’s son, and mumbling the word together.”

“Maybe it is Melania’s son,” Brzezinski said.

“It is Melania’s son,” Scarborough replied.

“That’s what he was saying, it was just her son. That’s not — that’s just what he said,” Brzezinski said, with a smile.

After an awkward pause, Scarborough said “Let me get back to Biden because I don’t know what you’re saying.”

“Well, it seems like he didn’t remember Barron’s name or…” Brzezinski said.

“Just stop,” Scarborough said. “We’ll let the tape play itself, okay?”

So far, no public figures have come forward to insist that Trump produce a birth certificate.

