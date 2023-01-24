Mike Pompeo Adamantly Argues on Fox News For Using Military Aid to Defeat Putin: ‘We Should Be Doing Everything The Ukrainians Are Asking’

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined Fox News on Tuesday to discuss his new book, Never Give an Inch, and was asked to weigh in on the ongoing war on Ukraine.

Anchor Sandra Smith noted that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said earlier in the day, “‘We need to be all in in helping Ukraine.’ I want to ask you where we are in helping Ukraine in this fight against Russia?”

“He said the Russian army is being decimated in many ways. The fight in the east is at a turning point. Where are we and how much more should we be stepping in to help Ukraine?” Smith asked.

“I think about it a little differently. We should be helping America. And helping America means a sovereign nation that is prepared to defend itself from an invasion and an attack where civilians are being killed by Vladimir Putin is in America’s best interest for our economy, for our security,” Pompeo replied reframing the issue to address concerns on the far-right that support for Ukraine is not putting “America First.”

“We should be doing everything the Ukrainians are asking us to do. They haven’t asked us to send our soldiers. They haven’t asked for the 82nd Airborne. They’ve simply said, provide us the stuff we need. And it is their lives that are at risk,” Pompeo continued, adding:

And we the Biden administration, has been afraid to win, but they’ve been afraid to provide the Ukrainians with the tools they need to be successful. And this will end with a negotiated solution. We should get to that point as quickly as we can. And the quickest way to end this war is to provide the Ukrainians with the military assets, the intelligence that they need to actually push Vladimir Putin off the mark.

“Real quick, final question on that. Do you believe we should be pressuring our NAITO allies, allies to step in more as well? Are we in that position?” Smith asked.

“Absolutely. For four years, Never Give an Inch talks about this, we were beatin’ on the Ukrainians, excuse me, the Germans and the French saying you have to defend yourself. If you depend on Russian gas, bad things will happen. And we didn’t predict this would be the way. But the Germans and the French primarily have not invested in their own security. They should be doing this. This is, in first instance, a European problem. It’s their responsibility. It’s also in America’s interests. And we should do it for that reason and that reason alone,” Pompeo concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

