Mitch McConnell Credits Biden With ‘Moving in the Right Direction’ By Directing Troops to Europe Before Possible Russian Invasion

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell took the unusual step of complimenting President Joe Biden for the government’s latest handling of tensions with Russia on the Ukrainian border.

McConnell held a press conference in Kentucky on Tuesday, during which he spoke positively about the Pentagon’s announcement that 8,500 troops have been put on standby for deployment to Europe in order to bolster NATO. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said there hasn’t been a final decision to deploy them yet, but “[Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin] will continue to consult with the president and the United States will maintain close coordination with allies and partners as we review our force posture and make decisions regarding movement of forces into and within Europe.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says Biden is “moving in the right direction” in taking “steps” before Russia invades Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/6HwwpwqQaX — The Recount (@therecount) January 25, 2022

McConnell called the move an “encouraging” development “to take steps before an incursion, not afterwards.”

“It appears to me, the administration is moving in the right direction,” he said.

McConnell has been among those criticizing Biden’s Ukrainian approach, as he slammed the president on Fox News last week and said “no incursion into Ukraine is acceptable.” This was in response to Biden’s widely-panned remarks suggesting the U.S. and NATO might not act against Russia in the event of a “minor incursion” into Ukraine. The president and the White House subsequently addressed those remarks by stressing their position is Russia will face serious consequences if their military invades Ukraine.

Watch above.

