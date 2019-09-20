Mocking Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s blackface scandal, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah proposed both red flag laws and a buyback program to deal with what he jokingly referred to as “dangerous” brown make-up.

Trudeau, who is in the middle of a re-election campaign, was rocked by revelations that he had engaged in racist brownface and blackface cosplay on three separate occasions as a both teenager and a grown man. Noah noted, however, that Trudeau is but the latest example in an “epidemic” of the racist behavior, which has infamously included numerous celebrities.

“When you look at Trudeau and all these new stories of blackface coming out every day, at some point, we have to admit that this problem is bigger than some people would like to believe,” Noah said. “From the governor of Virginia to multiple TV stars and every frat party in town, it seems that when white people get their hands on brown makeup, they just cannot help themselves. So we need to treat this like the epidemic that it is.”

His solution?

“I am proposing a buyback program to get blackface off the streets,” Noah declared in a mock-serious tone. “I also think we need red flag laws — if you hear your white friend talking about buying an Afro wig for the school talent show, we need to stop it before it happens. And for those people who have a blackface photo who hasn’t come out yet, we need one day of amnesty where you can put it online without getting cancelled. But don’t use this as an excuse to make new blackface photos! I see you white people! Old photos only. Last but not least, we need makeup companies to take responsibility for the products they sell. Clearly these things are dangerous. So from now on, all those makeup ads need to be a lot more like this.”

Then, in a mock ad, two African-American members of the TDS cast, Jaboukie Young-White and Dulcé Sloan, promote a make-up line along with cast member Michael Kosta, who is white.

“I want a makeup that’s made for me,” Sloan coos.

“I want a makeup that speaks to the truth of my color,” Young-White adds.

“And I want to look like a black person,” Kosta says, before Young-White interrupts to say: “Um, I don’t think you want to do that.”

“And with the new all-shade pallette, I can find the shade that fits my tone,” Young-White explains in the ad’s next frame.

“It’s not just makeup, it’s who I am,” Sloan enthuses as she applies a brush to her cheeks.

“And I want to go as the Fresh Prince for Halloween!” Kosta exclaims, after which Sloan suddenly appears to grab his hand holding the make-up, yelling: “I swear to God if you put that on…”

Watch the video above, via Comedy Central.

