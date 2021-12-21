Morning Joe Calls For Biden to Use Trump’s Booster Revelation to Promote Vaccines

Morning Joe recommended that President Joe Biden use his predecessor’s announcement of being triple-vaccinated in order to sell vaccines to the public.

Mika Brzezinski and Jon Meacham led the show on Tuesday by discussing what Biden will most likely talk about in his upcoming speech about America’s latest Covid case surge. As Brzezinski wondered how Biden will present himself in the speech, she said “he could point out that even the former guy is finally on the vaccine train.”

From there, Morning Joe rolled footage of Donald Trump and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly telling an audience that both of them have been fully vaccinated and boosted for the coronavirus. Trump chastised those who booed this announcement, and while he offered a negative view of vaccine mandates, he advised the crowd to “take credit for [the vaccine]. What we’ve done is historic. Don’t take it away from ourselves. You are playing right into their hands when you’re sort of like ‘oh the vaccine…'”

Brzezinski remarked that Trump’s vaccine promotion was coming in late, but she asked Meacham if this will help Biden tell the country that “all Americans need to get vaccinated.” Meacham observed that Trump was turning vaccines into a “tribal” talking point with how he was presenting them in his rhetoric, but he figured overall that “it can’t hurt, and it may help.”

“I would play that clip a lot because it can’t hurt,” Meacham said. “This is about trust. It’s about a sense that you can trust the institutions and trust the government. What Trump has given you there is a chance to say ‘this is us, not me’ if you’re Biden.”

Brzezinski agreed, and she approved of Trump’s rebukes to the anti-vaxxers booing him.

“If that saves one life out there, I’ll take it,” she said. She also wondered if this will help pierce through anti-vaccine lies festering on social media.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

